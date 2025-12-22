Left Menu

Forging Digital Bridges: Pakistan and China Strengthen IT Ties

Pakistan and China have signed 24 MoUs to boost digital collaboration, focusing on developing a digital corridor. This initiative will expand cooperation in ICT infrastructure and aims to train 300,000 Pakistani youths in digital skills, as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to enhance digital collaboration, Pakistan and China have signed 24 memoranda of understanding. The agreements, cemented in Beijing, fall under the Joint Working Group on IT Cooperation and span government and business sectors.

The focus is on constructing an innovative digital corridor to facilitate cooperation in the IT industry, creating new opportunities for Pakistani tech firms. As part of this deal, efforts are underway to develop ICT infrastructure, boost AI adoption, and train up to 300,000 Pakistani youths in advanced digital skills.

This digital push is integral to the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. CPEC aims to bridge China's Xinjiang region with Pakistan's Gwadar port, marking a significant stride in international IT collaboration.

