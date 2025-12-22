Forging Digital Bridges: Pakistan and China Strengthen IT Ties

In a bid to enhance digital collaboration, Pakistan and China have signed 24 memoranda of understanding. The agreements, cemented in Beijing, fall under the Joint Working Group on IT Cooperation and span government and business sectors.

The focus is on constructing an innovative digital corridor to facilitate cooperation in the IT industry, creating new opportunities for Pakistani tech firms. As part of this deal, efforts are underway to develop ICT infrastructure, boost AI adoption, and train up to 300,000 Pakistani youths in advanced digital skills.

This digital push is integral to the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. CPEC aims to bridge China's Xinjiang region with Pakistan's Gwadar port, marking a significant stride in international IT collaboration.