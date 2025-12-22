Left Menu

AI: The New Frontier in Medicine and Beyond

Artificial Intelligence is set to revolutionize human capabilities, particularly in medicine. Manish Gupta from Google DeepMind highlights its long-term potential, which remains underestimated. Google has announced significant investments in AI infrastructure in India, aiming to advance healthcare, agriculture, and education, while emphasizing responsible and balanced development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:56 IST
AI: The New Frontier in Medicine and Beyond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Artificial Intelligence is poised to transform human capabilities, especially in medical fields, according to Manish Gupta, Senior Director at Google DeepMind. He believes the long-term potential of AI is still underappreciated.

Amidst global discussions, AI advocates foresee significant infrastructure spending as vital for a groundbreaking technological era, while skeptics warn of potential pitfalls reminiscent of the dotcom bubble. Google's focus on India includes strategic investments in AI infrastructure, healthcare models, and language solutions worth billions.

Gupta stresses the importance of responsible AI development, with balanced regulation key to fostering innovation. The Indian government's regulatory approach is praised for ensuring safety while supporting technological progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025