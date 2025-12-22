AI: The New Frontier in Medicine and Beyond

Artificial Intelligence is poised to transform human capabilities, especially in medical fields, according to Manish Gupta, Senior Director at Google DeepMind. He believes the long-term potential of AI is still underappreciated.

Amidst global discussions, AI advocates foresee significant infrastructure spending as vital for a groundbreaking technological era, while skeptics warn of potential pitfalls reminiscent of the dotcom bubble. Google's focus on India includes strategic investments in AI infrastructure, healthcare models, and language solutions worth billions.

Gupta stresses the importance of responsible AI development, with balanced regulation key to fostering innovation. The Indian government's regulatory approach is praised for ensuring safety while supporting technological progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)