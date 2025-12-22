Left Menu

Rare Migratory Birds Flock to Latur: An Ecological Success Story

Latur's Pangaon and Kamkheda lakes welcome the arrival of migratory birds such as the Bar-headed Goose and Common Crane. Their presence is a positive indicator of wetland health, attracting attention for ecotourism and conservation. Improved conditions and reduced human disturbance have made these lakes crucial stops on migratory routes.

Updated: 22-12-2025 19:18 IST
Migratory birds, including the Bar-headed Goose and Common Crane, have begun arriving at Latur's Pangaon and Kamkheda lakes, according to wildlife experts.

For the first time, more than sixty Bar-headed Geese were sighted in Latur district, having travelled from the Mongolia-Russia border, crossing the Himalayas. Additionally, the presence of six rare Common Cranes, migrating from Afghanistan and Europe, was noted.

The birds' arrival enhances Latur's spot on the migratory bird map, offering opportunities for ecotourism and biodiversity conservation. Experts emphasized the improved water resources and less human interference as factors facilitating this phenomenon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

