Left Menu

Mystery in Singapore: Trial Begins for Alleged Murder of Singer Zubeen Garg

The trial for the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg has commenced, with seven accused appearing virtually before a sessions court. Charges have been framed, and the next hearing is scheduled for January 3, 2026. The investigation led by a Special Investigation Team has brought several charges against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:24 IST
Mystery in Singapore: Trial Begins for Alleged Murder of Singer Zubeen Garg
trial
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated trial for the alleged murder of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg has officially begun. On Monday, all seven accused appeared virtually in the Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court, marking a significant step in India's judicial process.

The singer's unexpected demise occurred on September 19 while attending the North East India Festival in Singapore, where he died under suspicious circumstances while swimming. Key figures charged include NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer's own secretary, Siddhartha Sharma, among others.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) carefully examining the case has formally charged several of the accused with murder, while lesser charges such as culpable homicide not amounting to murder and conspiracy have also been filed. The accused are scheduled to appear again on January 3, 2026, when the court is expected to frame charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025