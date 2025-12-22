Left Menu

India-New Zealand Trade Pact Boosts Export Opportunities

The India-New Zealand free trade agreement allows New Zealand companies to import dairy materials to India, process them, and re-export products without duty concessions on imports. The arrangement aims to boost India's exports, while safeguarding domestic interests by keeping dairy imports under tight control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:25 IST
India-New Zealand Trade Pact Boosts Export Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recently concluded India-New Zealand free trade agreement includes an investment provision enabling New Zealand firms to import and process dairy materials in India. These processed products will then be re-exported, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Monday.

Goyal emphasized that the arrangement facilitates increased exports to New Zealand and other global markets through a fast-track mechanism intended to expedite re-export investments. These investments are earmarked for products manufactured exclusively for international markets, protecting domestic interests, according to an official.

The agreement, which excludes any duty concessions on dairy imports, will be implemented next year. Goyal reassured that India's policy prohibits opening the dairy sector to bulk imports, a sensitive issue for the nation. New Zealand's dairy exports to India are currently minimal, with total trade in FY2025 at just USD 1.07 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025