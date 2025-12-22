Left Menu

Corruption Clouds: Assam Congress Demands CBI Probe into Jal Jeevan Mission Irregularities

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has called for a CBI investigation into alleged corruption within the Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam. Leading a protest, he highlighted financial irregularities and demanded accountability from the government. Gogoi urged transparency and threatened consequences for those responsible.

Dhemaji | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has demanded a CBI inquiry into alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme within the state. The Congress president voiced his concerns during a protest in Dhemaji, pointing out significant financial irregularities in the flagship water supply initiative.

Gogoi called for the government to release a white paper detailing the funds allocated to the JJM scheme. He highlighted that contractors have yet to receive payments, and beneficiaries have not seen the promised water supply improvements.

Stressing the need for an investigation, Gogoi claimed such a large-scale scam could not occur without insider collusion. He insisted on accountability, suggesting that any officials involved, regardless of rank, should face severe punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

