Left Menu

Paytm Expands Global Footprint with Strategic UAE Partnership

Paytm Arab Payment, a subsidiary of One97 Communications, is transferring a 49% stake to Abu Dhabi's Abbar Global Opportunities Holdings for Rs 19 crore. This strategic move aims to enhance Paytm's technological services in the UAE, while Paytm also plans expansions in Indonesia and Luxembourg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:09 IST
Paytm Expands Global Footprint with Strategic UAE Partnership
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic maneuver to amplify its international presence, UAE-based fintech firm Paytm Arab Payment, associated with One97 Communications, is allocating a 49% stake to Abu Dhabi's Abbar Global Opportunities Holdings Limited for Rs 19 crore. This decision marks a significant expansion of Paytm's technological reach within the UAE.

The recipient of the stake, Abbar Global Opportunities Holdings Limited, is spearheaded by Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar, known for his leadership in developing iconic structures like the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall through Emmar Properties.

This transaction will result in Paytm Arab Payments LLC transitioning to a 51% owned subsidiary of Paytm Cloud Technologies Limited (PCTL), while remaining a step-down entity of Paytm. Additionally, Paytm is venturing into new territories, establishing subsidiaries in Indonesia and Luxembourg with an initial investment of Rs 25 crore to broaden its market reach.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025