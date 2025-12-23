LVM3-M6 Rocket Set for Launch: A New Era in Satellite Internet

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commenced the 24-hour countdown on Tuesday for the launch of its LVM3-M6 rocket. This mission marks the deployment of a new-generation US communication satellite.

Set to lift off from the second launch pad on Wednesday at 8:54 am, the mission, part of a commercial agreement with AST SpaceMobile, will see the LVM3-M6 ferry the Bluebird Block-2 spacecraft. Weighing 6,100 kg, it will be the heaviest payload to enter Low Earth Orbit on the LVM3 platform.

The satellite forms part of a groundbreaking project to provide direct 4G and 5G cellular connectivity to smartphones globally, expanding AST SpaceMobile's space-based broadband network. With plans for global reach, the satellite aims to bridge connectivity gaps worldwide.