Amaravati's Quantum Leap: Vision for a Quantum Computing Hub

In a visionary move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the state's Quantum Vision on Tuesday, setting ambitious goals to position Amaravati as a leading global hub for quantum computing.

The state's greenfield capital aims to become home to Quantum Valley, focusing on building a world-class ecosystem for next-generation technologies. Naidu emphasized the state's intention to lead and innovate by developing various quantum computer types and their entire supply chains.

In addition to a quantum skilling initiative attracting 50,000 students, Naidu announced a Rs 100-crore reward for Nobel-worthy quantum computing research in Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the state's commitment to innovation and future technology leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)