Left Menu

Amaravati's Quantum Leap: Vision for a Quantum Computing Hub

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the state's Quantum Vision to transform Amaravati into a global quantum computing hub. The initiative aims to develop diverse quantum computers, create high-value jobs, and build a comprehensive supply chain. A Rs 100-crore Nobel incentive and a skilling program signify ambitious aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:44 IST
Amaravati's Quantum Leap: Vision for a Quantum Computing Hub
  • Country:
  • India

In a visionary move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the state's Quantum Vision on Tuesday, setting ambitious goals to position Amaravati as a leading global hub for quantum computing.

The state's greenfield capital aims to become home to Quantum Valley, focusing on building a world-class ecosystem for next-generation technologies. Naidu emphasized the state's intention to lead and innovate by developing various quantum computer types and their entire supply chains.

In addition to a quantum skilling initiative attracting 50,000 students, Naidu announced a Rs 100-crore reward for Nobel-worthy quantum computing research in Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the state's commitment to innovation and future technology leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025