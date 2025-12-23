Left Menu

AI Cities: Sify's Big Leap in Uttar Pradesh

Sify Technologies is investing heavily in AI infrastructure and innovation in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on developing 'AI Cities' in Lucknow and Noida. Chairman Raju Vegesna met with CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss AI's transformative potential across various sectors and Sify's significant ongoing and future investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move set to redefine Uttar Pradesh's digital landscape, Sify Technologies aims to establish 'AI Cities' in Lucknow and Noida. This initiative was discussed during a meeting between Sify Chairman Raju Vegesna and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized the transformative power of artificial intelligence across multiple sectors such as governance, healthcare, and manufacturing. The state is fostering AI-based investments by enhancing digital infrastructure and policy frameworks.

Vegesna outlined Sify's significant investment of over Rs 12,000 crore in the past five years, primarily for data centers. Future plans include an integrated AI campus in Lucknow and continued expansion of Noida's AI data hub, involving collaborations with tech giants like Google and Meta.

