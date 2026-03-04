Chhattisgarh's Digital Transformation: BharatNet Programme's Historic Leap
The Centre has approved Rs 3,942 crore under the BharatNet Programme to enhance digital connectivity in Chhattisgarh. This initiative aims to bolster e-governance and online education by connecting 11,682 gram panchayats through a more secure network. It signifies a major step towards digital empowerment in rural areas.
The Centre has allocated Rs 3,942 crore as part of the BharatNet Programme to boost digital connectivity in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced. The initiative aims to enhance e-governance and online education by connecting 11,682 gram panchayats with a reliable 'ring topology-based' network.
Describing it as a historic move for rural digital empowerment, Sai emphasized the project's potential to expand e-governance, improve online education, and enable telemedicine in remote areas. This effort is expected to integrate rural areas into the digital economy, offering new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.
Chief Minister Sai expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for their support, highlighting the transformation to a 'ring topology' network that ensures seamless connectivity by rerouting data automatically if disruptions occur. This evolves Chhattisgarh towards becoming a digitally secure and self-reliant state.
