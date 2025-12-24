ISRO's 'Bahubali' Rocket Launches US Satellite with Precision

In a significant achievement for India's space endeavors, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, on Wednesday. The launch showcased India's space capabilities by placing a US communication satellite into orbit with precise accuracy.

The satellite, weighing 6,100 kg, is part of the BlueBird Block-2 mission. Known as 'Bahubali' for its impressive heavy-lift capability, the LVM3-M6 achieved a textbook launch, highlighting the mettle of Indian scientists. This mission aims to enhance global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity for mobile devices, providing 4G and 5G services efficiently.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations to Team ISRO, emphasizing India's space triumphs under Prime Minister Modi's vision. The project is a collaboration between ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd, and US-based AST SpaceMobile, aiming to transform India's space prowess into commercial success.