Shia Personal Law Board to Tackle Uniform Civil Code and Minority Rights
The All India Shia Personal Law Board will hold its national convention discussing key issues like the Uniform Civil Code, minority rights, and socio-economic status of Shia Muslims. The event will also tackle terrorism, hate speech, and plans for educational reforms, with expansive discussions on political and social rights.
- Country:
- India
The All India Shia Personal Law Board is set to deliberate on significant subjects during their annual national convention in Uttar Pradesh on December 28. The agenda includes the proposed Uniform Civil Code and issues of alleged corruption in waqf boards.
The board aims to address minority rights, the socio-economic status, and political representation of Shia Muslims. Also under discussion will be terrorism in India and globally, legal strategies to curb hate speech and mob lynching, and initiatives to enhance both religious and contemporary education.
The convention will also press for a separate assessment panel for Shia Muslims akin to the Sachar Committee and demand proportionate minority welfare benefits. Discussions will cover job reservation based on economic status and the lack of representation in governmental bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
