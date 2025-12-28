Left Menu

India's Strategic Leap: Lockheed Martin Poised for C-130J Super Hercules Production

Lockheed Martin is proposing to establish a C-130J Super Hercules production facility in India. This deal aims to enhance its military airlift capabilities, offering tactical advantages among Quad nations. The initiative builds upon Lockheed's existing partnership with Tata, emphasizing innovation and strengthening US-India defense ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marietta | Updated: 28-12-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 18:27 IST
US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin is eyeing India as a potential hub for its C-130J Super Hercules production, aligning with India's plans to procure up to 80 military transport aircraft. This move promises to boost India's tactical airlift capability among Quad member nations.

Lockheed Martin's proposed production facility would be the first global hub for these iconic aircraft outside the US. This initiative, in partnership with Tata Advanced Systems, underscores the deepening defense cooperation between the US and India, enhancing regional security prospects.

The C-130J's proven track record, featuring over 560 deliveries and significant operational versatility, positions it as a top contender in India's multi-billion dollar procurement race, facing competition from Brazilian and European aircraft manufacturers.

