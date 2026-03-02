Left Menu

Flipkart Strengthens Leadership Team Ahead of IPO

E-commerce giant Flipkart has made senior leadership hires, appointing Somnath Das as VP of Supply Chain and Digbijay Mishra as VP of Corporate Communications, as part of its IPO preparations. This follows previous key appointments, highlighting Flipkart's strategic focus on building a robust leadership team.

In a strategic move to fortify its leadership team ahead of its impending IPO, Flipkart, the e-commerce heavyweight, has announced key appointments. Somnath Das has been appointed as Vice President of Supply Chain, bringing over two decades of experience to oversee operations for the company's extensive appliance and furniture segment.

Joining Das is Digbijay Mishra as Vice President of Corporate Communications, transitioning from his previous role as Deputy Bureau Chief at The Economic Times. Mishra's role will be pivotal in handling communications for the Walmart-backed entity, showcasing the firm's enhanced focus on robust communication as it readies for public listing.

The announcements are part of Flipkart's ongoing strategy to bolster its executive suite. Earlier in the year, the company filled multiple senior positions, indicating a comprehensive approach to enhance leadership in anticipation of its market debut.

