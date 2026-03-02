Flipkart Expands Leadership Team Amid IPO Preparation
Flipkart has announced new leadership appointments, hiring Somnath Das as VP of Supply Chain and Digbijay Mishra as VP of Corporate Communications. This move is part of the company's efforts to strengthen its leadership team in preparation for its forthcoming IPO, continuing a series of high-profile hires.
In its latest strategic move toward an initial public offering (IPO), Flipkart has announced the appointment of Somnath Das as Vice President of Supply Chain and Digbijay Mishra as Vice President of Corporate Communications, both effective immediately.
Somnath Das, who brings over two decades of experience to Flipkart, will focus on enhancing supply chain operations, particularly within the company's large business segment, which includes appliances and furniture. His role will be pivotal in strengthening network efficiency and driving technology-enabled supply chain capabilities. Prior to joining Flipkart, Das held senior positions at Jubilant FoodWorks, Reliance Retail, Nivea India, Marico Ltd, and PepsiCo India.
Digbijay Mishra joins from The Economic Times, where he served as Deputy Bureau Chief (Startups). As the new head of Corporate Communications, Mishra will report to Rajneesh Kumar, Flipkart Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. Both Das and Mishra are part of Flipkart's broader strategy to reinforce its leadership as the company gears up for the IPO, following other significant hires earlier this year.
