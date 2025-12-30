Left Menu

Gujarat Pioneers AI Innovation with IAIRO Initiative

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved the establishment of the Indian AI Research Organisation (IAIRO) to advance AI research. The non-profit will operate in GIFT City with a Rs 300 crore budget. The project is a collaboration between the Gujarat government, the Central Government, and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards promoting artificial intelligence research, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday approved the formation of the Indian AI Research Organisation (IAIRO). This pioneering initiative aims to bolster research and development within the AI sector.

IAIRO is a collaborative effort developed under a public-private partnership model, bringing together the state and Central governments alongside the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA). Set to begin operations in GIFT City near Gandhinagar from January, it will function as a non-profit under the Companies Act of 2013.

With an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore for its initial five years, IAIRO reflects Gujarat's commitment to the national AI ecosystem outlined by the India AI Mission. The organization will focus on cutting-edge AI product development, intellectual property creation, and fostering academic and industrial collaboration.

