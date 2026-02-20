Left Menu

Tragic Factory Fire Claims Lives in Mujesar

A devastating fire at a factory in Mujesar resulted in two fatalities, Abhishek Monga and Pradeep Kumar, who succumbed to their injuries after suffering severe burns. Investigation is underway, while several others, including first responders, are being treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 10:35 IST
Tragic Factory Fire Claims Lives in Mujesar
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire incident in Mujesar has claimed two lives, according to police reports on Friday. The deceased were identified as Abhishek Monga, 37, the son of the factory owner, and Pradeep Kumar, 21, a factory worker. Both suffered significant burns and died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The fire, which injured 37 individuals, erupted at the Kalkaji Lubricants and Shiv Steel Company workshop on Monday. It was sparked by a chemical drum explosion. Among the injured were two critical fire brigade personnel, Ranveer and Bhavichand, who are currently receiving care at Safdarjung Hospital.

Authorities, acting on the district deputy commissioner's orders, have set up a seven-member investigation team headed by the Badhkal sub-divisional magistrate to determine the events leading up to the fire. Abhishek was harmed while trying to save his father, who is also hospitalized and facing charges. Other injured parties are recuperating in various hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026 Begin Today Amid Students' Mixed Emotions

Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026 Begin Today Amid Students' Mixed Emotions

 India
2
India Joins Pax Silica: A New Era in US-India Tech Partnership

India Joins Pax Silica: A New Era in US-India Tech Partnership

 India
3
Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup

 India
4
Qualcomm and Tata Electronics Unite for Automotive Innovation in Assam

Qualcomm and Tata Electronics Unite for Automotive Innovation in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026