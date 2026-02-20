Tragic Factory Fire Claims Lives in Mujesar

A tragic fire incident in Mujesar has claimed two lives, according to police reports on Friday. The deceased were identified as Abhishek Monga, 37, the son of the factory owner, and Pradeep Kumar, 21, a factory worker. Both suffered significant burns and died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The fire, which injured 37 individuals, erupted at the Kalkaji Lubricants and Shiv Steel Company workshop on Monday. It was sparked by a chemical drum explosion. Among the injured were two critical fire brigade personnel, Ranveer and Bhavichand, who are currently receiving care at Safdarjung Hospital.

Authorities, acting on the district deputy commissioner's orders, have set up a seven-member investigation team headed by the Badhkal sub-divisional magistrate to determine the events leading up to the fire. Abhishek was harmed while trying to save his father, who is also hospitalized and facing charges. Other injured parties are recuperating in various hospitals.

