Sloan Valve Company Eyes India as Cornerstone for Global Expansion

Sloan Valve Company is focusing on expanding its presence in the Indian market. With advanced manufacturing, an Experience Centre, and investments in water-efficient tech, Sloan aims for significant growth. CEO Jim Allen emphasizes India's strategic role and commitment to sustainability in supporting global supply chain integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sloan Valve Company, a leader in plumbing solutions, is intensifying its focus on the Indian market as part of its global growth strategy. Enhancing its manufacturing capabilities, Sloan aims for rapid expansion through water-efficient technologies and its flagship Experience Centre in Gurugram.

Jim Allen, President & CEO of Sloan, highlighted India's pivotal role during his recent visit. Allen affirmed the company's long-term investment commitment, placing emphasis on innovation and production at its advanced facility, which is crucial to Sloan's global supply chain strategy.

With a focus on sustainability, Sloan is expanding product portfolios and channel partnerships within India. The company plans to introduce new product lines, reinforcing India's status as a strategic manufacturing base for Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

