Sloan Valve Company Eyes India as Cornerstone for Global Expansion

Sloan Valve Company, a leader in plumbing solutions, is intensifying its focus on the Indian market as part of its global growth strategy. Enhancing its manufacturing capabilities, Sloan aims for rapid expansion through water-efficient technologies and its flagship Experience Centre in Gurugram.

Jim Allen, President & CEO of Sloan, highlighted India's pivotal role during his recent visit. Allen affirmed the company's long-term investment commitment, placing emphasis on innovation and production at its advanced facility, which is crucial to Sloan's global supply chain strategy.

With a focus on sustainability, Sloan is expanding product portfolios and channel partnerships within India. The company plans to introduce new product lines, reinforcing India's status as a strategic manufacturing base for Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

