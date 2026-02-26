Left Menu

Ronaldo Invests in Spanish Club Almeria to Propel Global Expansion

Cristiano Ronaldo has bought a 25% stake in Spanish second-tier club Almeria through his company CR7 Sports. This move is part of the club's international expansion, spearheaded by President Mohamed Al Kereiji and his Saudi-based SMC Group. Almeria is currently third in the second division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:01 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo, the iconic Portuguese forward, has acquired a 25% stake in Spanish second-tier team Almeria. The club's statement on Thursday confirmed the investment through Ronaldo's company, CR7 Sports. Almeria, relegated from LaLiga in 2023-24, aims for international growth under SMC Group's leadership.

While financial specifics of Ronaldo's investment weren't disclosed, these efforts are part of a broader strategy led by club president Mohamed Al Kereiji. Since its acquisition by the Saudi-based SMC Group in 2025, Almeria has been focused on elevating its global presence in football.

Ronaldo, at 41, continues to play for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He highlights Almeria's solid foundation and expresses his intent to help drive the club's growth. Almeria currently holds a commendable third spot in Spain's second division, boosting hopes for a return to top-tier competition.

