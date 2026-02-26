Acerpure's Global Expansion Blueprint: Success in India Leads the Charge

Acerpure, a consumer electronics brand under Taiwan's Acer Group, is eyeing international expansion by drawing on their success in India. Targeted markets include the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia, focusing on replicating India's winning market strategies.

Acerpure's India strategy includes doubling sales and increasing investment to introduce more products locally. This follows their recent launch of seven new split inverter ACs priced from Rs 29,990, aimed at penetrating Tier II and III cities.

According to Leonard CC Yang, Acerpure's Regional Sales Manager for Consumer Business in the Pan Asia Pacific, the expansion plan relies not just on financial investment, but also on bolstering technology and manufacturing bases to ensure products resonate with Indian consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)