Middle East Airspace Crisis: Flights Grounded Amid Rising Tensions

The unexpected assault by American and Israeli forces on Iran has sparked significant travel disruptions, grounding flights across the Middle East. Countries have shut their airspace, and major airline hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha have suspended operations.

This has left hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded or rerouted, while airlines warn of potential delays and cancellations. Aviation experts anticipate increased travel costs if the conflict continues, with airlines rerouting flights to avoid the affected region.

As airlines navigate the crisis, passengers are urged to check flight statuses online and take advantage of rebooking waivers issued by several carriers. The timeline for when operations will normalize remains uncertain, with tensions escalating.

(With inputs from agencies.)