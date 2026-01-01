Left Menu

NMDC's December Surge: Iron Ore Production and Sales Climb

In December, NMDC reported a significant increase in both iron ore production and sales, with year-on-year production rising by 14.64% and sales by 18.67%. The state-owned mining company, vital to India's steel industry, noted production of 5.40 million tonnes and sales of 6.64 million tonnes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:03 IST
State-owned NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, has announced a notable 14.64% year-on-year increase in iron ore production for December, reaching 5.40 million tonnes, surpassing the 4.71 million tonnes produced in December 2024.

Iron ore sales saw an impressive rise to 6.64 million tonnes in December, compared to 3.91 million tonnes for the same period last year, marking an 18.67% increase.

From April to December of FY26, NMDC's cumulative production reached 36.89 million tonnes, up from 30.77 million in the previous nine-month period, while sales rose to 34.92 million tonnes from 31.80 million tonnes in FY25.

