NMDC's December Surge: Iron Ore Production and Sales Climb

State-owned NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, has announced a notable 14.64% year-on-year increase in iron ore production for December, reaching 5.40 million tonnes, surpassing the 4.71 million tonnes produced in December 2024.

Iron ore sales saw an impressive rise to 6.64 million tonnes in December, compared to 3.91 million tonnes for the same period last year, marking an 18.67% increase.

From April to December of FY26, NMDC's cumulative production reached 36.89 million tonnes, up from 30.77 million in the previous nine-month period, while sales rose to 34.92 million tonnes from 31.80 million tonnes in FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)