TSMC Achieves Milestone with 2nm Chip Production Commencement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the frontrunner in global chip manufacturing, has begun the volume production of its pioneering 2-nanometer chips in the final quarter of 2025. This development was quietly revealed on the company's website, marking a substantial technological progression as forecasted in TSMC's strategic roadmap.

Production is underway at the Kaohsiung's Fab 22, deploying TSMC's initial nanosheet transistor technology. This innovation brings notable improvements in performance metrics and energy efficiency, asserting its position as the most advanced semiconductor process currently available.

With this launch, TSMC's 2nm technology leads the industry with higher transistor density coupled with energy-efficient computing, targeting AI and mobile applications specifically. The leap forward enhances processing speed and reduces energy consumption over its precursor, the N3E process. TSMC's future plans include launching an improved N2P process by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)