India's Sweet Surge: Sugar Production Hits New Highs

India's sugar production grew by 23.43% to 11.83 million tonnes in the first three months of the 2025-26 season due to a significant increase in Maharashtra. The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd forecasts a total output of 31.5 million tonnes, excluding ethanol diversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's sugar production has surged by 23.43 percent, reaching 11.83 million tonnes in the initial quarter of the 2025-26 season, driven primarily by a remarkable output increase in Maharashtra, according to the NFCSF.

In the previous year, the nation's sugar production was 9.56 million tonnes during the same period, with the total season output recorded at 26.18 million tonnes. By the end of December, approximately 499 sugar mills processed 134 million tonnes of sugarcane, yielding 11.8 million tonnes of sugar at an average recovery rate of 8.83 percent.

Uttar Pradesh, India's leading sugar producer, reported an output of 3.56 million tonnes, up from 3.26 million tonnes a year prior. Maharashtra saw a substantial 63 percent rise to 4.87 million tonnes, while Karnataka's production increased to 2.21 million tonnes. NFCSF anticipates a total sugar production of 31.5 million tonnes for the season, excluding a 3.5 million tonne diversion for ethanol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

