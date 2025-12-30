Kim Jong Un Ramps Up Rocket Production Amidst Strategic Military Visits

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ramped up initiatives to bolster the nation's military capabilities through increased production of long-range artillery. According to state media, Kim inspected a factory dedicated to manufacturing multiple rocket launchers, issuing orders for heightened output.

Kim's recent visits to various weapons production facilities, along with his oversight of missile tests, are part of his preparation for the upcoming Ninth Party Congress of the Workers' Party. Although the exact timing remains undisclosed, expectations are set for early next January, where major policy goals will be determined.

Analysts believe Kim's military maneuvers are aimed at enhancing his negotiating power with the U.S., showcasing North Korea's nuclear capabilities through enhanced artillery and missile systems. Expert Park Won-gon noted the strategic previews of these weapons as a tactic to bolster Kim's leverage.