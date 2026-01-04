Launch of 'Samudra Pratap': Indian Coast Guard's New Pollution Control Marvel

In a significant advancement for maritime safety, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is poised to commission the Indian Coast Guard ship 'Samudra Pratap' during a ceremony in Goa. This vessel represents the cutting edge in pollution control technology and marks a pivotal enhancement in the nation's maritime defense capabilities.

The 114.5-meter-long 'Samudra Pratap' is designed for high precision operations, including detecting oil spills and executing comprehensive pollution response strategies within the Exclusive Economic Zone and beyond. The vessel's construction reflects a robust emphasis on indigenous content, boasting over 60 percent of domestic materials.

The ship's advanced technology includes a 30mm CRN-91 gun, remote-controlled weapons systems, and cutting-edge pollution control technology, significantly bolstering the Coast Guard's efficiency in firefighting and maritime safety operations. Once commissioned, it will be stationed at the ICG base in Kochi, serving as a critical asset for pollution recovery and maritime security.

