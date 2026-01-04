Launch of 'Samudra Pratap': Indian Coast Guard's New Pollution Control Marvel
'Samudra Pratap', a new pollution control vessel, will be commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Built by Goa Shipyard Limited, this vessel enhances maritime safety with advanced technology for pollution response and high precision operations. It will enhance ICG's capabilities in pollution control and maritime security.
In a significant advancement for maritime safety, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is poised to commission the Indian Coast Guard ship 'Samudra Pratap' during a ceremony in Goa. This vessel represents the cutting edge in pollution control technology and marks a pivotal enhancement in the nation's maritime defense capabilities.
The 114.5-meter-long 'Samudra Pratap' is designed for high precision operations, including detecting oil spills and executing comprehensive pollution response strategies within the Exclusive Economic Zone and beyond. The vessel's construction reflects a robust emphasis on indigenous content, boasting over 60 percent of domestic materials.
The ship's advanced technology includes a 30mm CRN-91 gun, remote-controlled weapons systems, and cutting-edge pollution control technology, significantly bolstering the Coast Guard's efficiency in firefighting and maritime safety operations. Once commissioned, it will be stationed at the ICG base in Kochi, serving as a critical asset for pollution recovery and maritime security.
