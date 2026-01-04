India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime Safety

The Indian Coast Guard is set to enhance its maritime capabilities with the commissioning of its first indigenously built Pollution Control Vessel, Samudra Pratap. On January 5, 2026, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the event at Goa Shipyard Limited, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in defence production.

Samudra Pratap, equipped with advanced pollution response and firefighting systems, boasts a speed exceeding 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles. With more than 60% indigenous content, the vessel represents a leap in India's defence shipbuilding under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, enhancing the Coast Guard's ability to address marine pollution and maritime emergencies.

Constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited under a Rs 583 crore contract, this vessel underscores the progress in indigenous defence manufacturing. Designed in-house to meet specific operational requirements, Samudra Pratap will significantly bolster the Indian Coast Guard's efforts in safeguarding India's Exclusive Economic Zone and more, reinforcing maritime safety and environmental protection.