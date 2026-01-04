Aviation Milestone: Celebrating 25 Years of LCA Tejas

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh emphasized the importance of adhering to delivery timelines for the Aeronautical Development Agency to maintain the IAF's operational readiness amid evolving security challenges.

The national seminar 'Aeronautics 2047,' marking the 25th anniversary of the LCA Tejas program, brought together experts to discuss aeronautical innovations and future industry trends.

Highlights included the pivotal role of indigenous technology in strengthening India's defense sector, aiming for reduced import dependency by 2047. Discussions ranged from future aircraft manufacturing to precision technologies and AI in aircraft design.

(With inputs from agencies.)