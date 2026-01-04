Left Menu

Aviation Milestone: Celebrating 25 Years of LCA Tejas

The Aeronautical Development Agency commemorates 25 years of the LCA Tejas flight program. The seminar, 'Aeronautics 2047,' highlighted the importance of timely delivery to ensure IAF's readiness. Discussions focused on indigenous technologies and next-gen aircraft. The event underscored India's aerospace advancements and the significance of self-reliance in defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:55 IST
Air Chief Marshal A P Singh emphasized the importance of adhering to delivery timelines for the Aeronautical Development Agency to maintain the IAF's operational readiness amid evolving security challenges.

The national seminar 'Aeronautics 2047,' marking the 25th anniversary of the LCA Tejas program, brought together experts to discuss aeronautical innovations and future industry trends.

Highlights included the pivotal role of indigenous technology in strengthening India's defense sector, aiming for reduced import dependency by 2047. Discussions ranged from future aircraft manufacturing to precision technologies and AI in aircraft design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

