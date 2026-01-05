South Korea and China's New Era: Strengthening Strategic Ties

In a bid to bolster diplomatic ties, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, marking Lee's first visit since assuming office in June. The summit aimed at setting the stage for renewed Korea-China relations, with aspirations for 2026 being a pivotal year of full-scale restoration.

The meeting highlighted Beijing's interest in enhancing economic partnerships amid strained relations with Japan. Xi Jinping underscored the historical alliance between China and South Korea during World War Two and stressed the importance of peace in Northeast Asia. The high-level discourse coincided with missile tests by North Korea, further complicating regional dynamics.

Ahead of Lee's visit, China and South Korea affirmed the significance of dialogue with North Korea and signed 15 agreements fostering cooperation in technology and transportation. The discussions involved major business leaders from South Korea and addressed opportunities in artificial intelligence and cultural collaborations, while also acknowledging existing cultural prohibitions.

