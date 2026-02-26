DRDO Hosts CBRN Conclave to Boost National Resilience

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday inaugurated a two-day Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Conclave at the Manekshaw Centre, bringing together top defence, security and medical experts to strengthen India’s preparedness against unconventional threats.

The conclave, themed “From Policy to Practice: Building CBRN Resilient India,” was inaugurated by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and attended by senior representatives from the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), and other key stakeholders.

“India Will Not Be Deterred by Nuclear Blackmail”

Addressing the gathering, General Anil Chauhan commended DRDO’s progress in advancing indigenous CBRN defence technologies under the broader vision of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CDS asserted that India will not be deterred by nuclear blackmail and emphasized the need to view CBRN not merely as isolated threats but as operational environments.

“CBRN needs to be considered more as an environment than a threat. We should brace ourselves to learn to live and operate in contaminated environments,” he said.

He stressed the urgency of maintaining readiness through:

Indigenous early warning systems

Lightweight Individual Protective Equipment (IPE)

Advanced detection and monitoring gadgets

Scientifically validated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Seamless coordination between military and civilian agencies

DRDO’s Push for Indigenous CBRN Technologies

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr. Samir V. Kamat reiterated the organisation’s commitment to building a CBRN-resilient India through specialised laboratories and research centres.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to develop cutting-edge technologies aimed at detection, protection, decontamination and medical countermeasures against CBRN threats.

Dr. Kamat urged participants to use the conclave as a platform for peer learning and collaborative research, ensuring that policy frameworks translate into operational capabilities.

Strengthening Medical Preparedness

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services and Guest of Honour, underscored the importance of integrating user feedback into technology development.

She highlighted the success of the “Vikiran Prehri” programme, a joint initiative of DRDO and AFMS aimed at training medical professionals from AFMS and CAPFs in the management of radiological emergencies.

The programme has significantly enhanced national capacity in handling radiological events, ensuring availability of trained manpower in emergency medical response.

Scenario-Based Planning and Future Technologies

Director General (Soldier Support Systems) Dr. U.K. Singh outlined the structure of the conclave and called upon stakeholders to identify operational challenges and scenario-based risks.

He emphasized the need to develop a comprehensive roadmap that will guide rapid development and deployment of relevant CBRN defence technologies to meet emerging threats.

AI-Enabled, Network-Centric Defence Framework

The two-day conclave focuses on enhancing national resilience through:

Technology infusion and stakeholder integration

Multi-agency coordination mechanisms

Advanced sensor deployment

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-driven early warning systems

Network-centric command and control frameworks

Officials noted that incorporating AI/ML tools into CBRN surveillance and response systems will significantly improve predictive capabilities and rapid decision-making during emergencies.

Building a CBRN-Resilient India

The event reflects DRDO’s broader commitment to strengthening India’s defence preparedness against evolving CBRN risks through indigenous innovation, coordinated training and policy-to-practice integration.

With participation from defence forces, disaster response agencies and medical authorities, the conclave aims to create a unified, technology-driven strategy to ensure national security in complex threat environments.