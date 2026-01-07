Building a Secure Future: India Hosts Secure Nation Expo 2026

Bangalore is set to become a hub of security innovation with the launch of Secure Nation Expo 2026. Scheduled for April 17-18, this landmark event will convene various stakeholders in India's swiftly developing security ecosystem at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

Boasting over 10,000 exhibitors, including prominent global brands, the expo aims to enhance collaboration among solution providers, policymakers, and enterprise buyers. It will focus on four key segments: commercial and perimeter security, homeland security and policing, cybersecurity, and supporting solutions, addressing a broad range of today's security needs.

The expo is organized by Services International and supported by key industry associations, reinforcing its importance across multiple sectors. The event promises to deliver significant value by fostering direct connections with qualified buyers, ensuring exhibitors can make impactful business advances in a curated environment.

