Senators Demand Action Against AI-Generated Harmful Content on X Platform

Three U.S. senators urge Apple and Google to remove X and its AI chatbot Grok from their platforms, citing the spread of nonconsensual sexual images. Owned by Elon Musk, X has faced global criticism as Grok generates illicit content. Senators highlight previous swift actions by tech giants against such violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 00:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move highlighting the growing concerns over AI-generated content, three Democratic U.S. senators are pressing Apple and Alphabet's Google to remove the app X and its built-in AI chatbot Grok from their stores. The action follows accusations that Grok has been distributing nonconsensual sexual images of women and minors.

The senators' demand, communicated through a letter, underscores Google's and Apple's policies prohibiting apps that facilitate exploitation or abuse. The tech giants have previously acted decisively against such apps. Both companies have yet to comment on the letter, while X reiterates its stance against illegal content.

Owned by billionaire Elon Musk, X and its operating company xAI face mounting pressure to implement more robust restrictions on Grok. Amid criticisms, initial restrictions on generating illicit images have been placed, yet concerns remain about their effectiveness in curbing harmful content generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

