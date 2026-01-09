Reliance Jio's Blockbuster IPO: A New Giant on the Horizon

Reliance Jio Platforms is gearing up for a major initial public offering (IPO), intending to list 2.5% of the company, which could generate over $4 billion. This initiative, driven by Mukesh Ambani, positions Jio as India's most eagerly awaited IPO this year, potentially becoming the nation's largest.

In November, Jefferies valued Reliance Jio at $180 billion, suggesting a 2.5% stake could raise $4.5 billion. This move could eclipse Hyundai Motor India's 2024 IPO. Jio has broadened its scope beyond telecom, venturing into artificial intelligence and securing investments from prominent entities like KKR and Silver Lake.

Despite pending regulatory approvals to lower IPO share sale sizes, Reliance plans to proceed with a 2.5% listing. Discussions suggest valuations could climb as high as $240 billion. The IPO is set to strengthen momentum in the Indian market, which ranked second globally in primary equity issuance in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)