Germany Condemns Russia's Missile Escalation

Germany strongly criticized Russia's firing of a hypersonic missile at Ukraine and pledged continued support for Kyiv. The German government rejected Russia's justification, noting a supposed drone attack on President Putin's residence that both Ukraine and the U.S. have dismissed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:57 IST
In a decisive move, Germany has condemned Russia's deployment of a powerful hypersonic missile targeting Ukraine, labeling it a significant escalation. During a routine press conference, a German government spokesperson strongly denounced the attack and reiterated Germany's unwavering support for Kyiv.

The spokesperson emphasized that Russia's explanation for the missile launch lacks credibility, describing it as an unjustified act of aggression. This statement comes in response to Russia's claim that the missile was fired as a counteraction to an alleged drone attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence, an incident Ukraine denies and the United States deems never occurred.

Moscow's actions have raised tensions further in the region, with Germany and its allies working to counter what they perceive as an escalating threat. The international community closely watches as Germany vows to stand firmly with Ukraine against Russian provocations.

