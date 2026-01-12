Left Menu

THINK Gas Fuels India's Gas-Based Future with National Drive 2.0

THINK Gas launches National Drive 2.0 to boost PNG and CNG adoption in India, expanding gas access nationwide. With 30,000 households targeted and over 10 states in focus, the initiative aims to make clean energy more affordable via a unified tariff system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:54 IST
THINK Gas Fuels India's Gas-Based Future with National Drive 2.0
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

THINK Gas, a leading Indian City Gas Distribution company, has embarked on an ambitious campaign, National Drive 2.0, to enhance the country's shift toward a gas-based economy. The initiative was launched in Jodhpur, in a ceremony attended by Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Chairperson of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), alongside Mr. Amitava Sengupta, THINK Gas Chairman.

The campaign aims to align with the PNGRB's vision of "One Nation, One Grid, One Tariff," significantly boosting PNG access and expediting CNG adoption. THINK Gas has committed to connecting 30,000 households with PNG and expanding its CNG network across 10 states. The event witnessed the initiation of operations for 500 PNG households and the kick-off of a CNG rally, reflecting the region's strengthened focus on clean energy.

As part of the campaign, THINK Gas announced price reductions for PNG and CNG in select areas, benefiting consumers and supporting India's clean energy transition. The firm continues its geographical outreach, leveraging significant investments and a unique LCNG hybrid supply model to ensure uninterrupted gas availability even in remote regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

 Global
2
India: A Trusted Partner in Global Mineral Value Chains

India: A Trusted Partner in Global Mineral Value Chains

 India
3
End of an Era: Xabi Alonso Parts Ways with Real Madrid

End of an Era: Xabi Alonso Parts Ways with Real Madrid

 Global
4
AAMSU Pushes for NRC Inclusion in Assam Electoral Rolls

AAMSU Pushes for NRC Inclusion in Assam Electoral Rolls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026