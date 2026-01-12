THINK Gas Fuels India's Gas-Based Future with National Drive 2.0

THINK Gas, a leading Indian City Gas Distribution company, has embarked on an ambitious campaign, National Drive 2.0, to enhance the country's shift toward a gas-based economy. The initiative was launched in Jodhpur, in a ceremony attended by Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Chairperson of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), alongside Mr. Amitava Sengupta, THINK Gas Chairman.

The campaign aims to align with the PNGRB's vision of "One Nation, One Grid, One Tariff," significantly boosting PNG access and expediting CNG adoption. THINK Gas has committed to connecting 30,000 households with PNG and expanding its CNG network across 10 states. The event witnessed the initiation of operations for 500 PNG households and the kick-off of a CNG rally, reflecting the region's strengthened focus on clean energy.

As part of the campaign, THINK Gas announced price reductions for PNG and CNG in select areas, benefiting consumers and supporting India's clean energy transition. The firm continues its geographical outreach, leveraging significant investments and a unique LCNG hybrid supply model to ensure uninterrupted gas availability even in remote regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)