Leadership Shuffle at UBS: Sergio Ermotti Plans 2027 Departure

UBS Group CEO Sergio Ermotti is reportedly planning to step down in April 2027. Aleksandar Ivanovic, the asset management chief, is considered a top contender to succeed him. Other candidates include wealth management co-heads Iqbal Khan and Robert Karofsky, and COO Bea Martin, according to sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:46 IST
In a significant development for the finance world, UBS Group CEO Sergio Ermotti is reportedly set to step down in April 2027. The Financial Times broke the news, highlighting potential successor Aleksandar Ivanovic, the asset management chief, as the leading candidate.

Though Reuters could not immediately verify the report, speculation is rife about Ermotti's successor. Ermotti, who was rehired by UBS in 2023 to manage the bank's acquisition of Credit Suisse, previously led UBS from 2011 to 2020, navigating through post-global financial crisis challenges.

Conjecture abounds over potential replacements, with UBS's wealth management co-heads Iqbal Khan and Robert Karofsky, as well as newly announced COO Bea Martin, named as leading candidates. UBS has yet to comment on these speculations.

