Ola's Electrifying Return with Muhurat Mahotsav

Ola Electric reintroduces its Muhurat Mahotsav, featuring unprecedented deals for its 4680 Bharat Cell products, including Ola Shakti, S1 Pro+, and Roadster X+. The campaign, running for two days from January 14, aims to boost India's shift to clean energy with exclusive in-store offers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:47 IST
Ola Electric has announced the return of its popular Muhurat Mahotsav campaign, promising deals on its 4680 Bharat Cell product line that have never been seen before.

Set to take place over two days starting January 14, the campaign features the Ola Shakti, S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh, and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh models.

The company revealed that limited units of these products will be available at discounted prices, with daily time slots for these deals being communicated via their social media channels. Ola's campaign underlines its commitment to advancing India toward sustainable, high-quality energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

