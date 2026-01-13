Ola's Electrifying Return with Muhurat Mahotsav

Ola Electric has announced the return of its popular Muhurat Mahotsav campaign, promising deals on its 4680 Bharat Cell product line that have never been seen before.

Set to take place over two days starting January 14, the campaign features the Ola Shakti, S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh, and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh models.

The company revealed that limited units of these products will be available at discounted prices, with daily time slots for these deals being communicated via their social media channels. Ola's campaign underlines its commitment to advancing India toward sustainable, high-quality energy solutions.

