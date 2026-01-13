Polygon Labs' Strategic Acquisition: A $250 Million Bet on Stablecoin Future

In a strategic move to bolster its footprint in stablecoin transactions, Polygon Labs announced plans to acquire crypto payments firm Coinme and infrastructure provider Sequence for over $250 million. The acquisitions come amidst growing interest in stablecoins for payments, especially following the Genius Act.

Polygon's CEO, Marc Boiron, highlighted the company's ambition to become a regulated U.S. payments entity, starting with a focus on business-to-business services. Facing competition from established players like Visa and Mastercard, Polygon aims to stand out through partnerships rather than direct competition.

Coinme, known for enabling cash-to-crypto conversions, and Sequence, which simplifies blockchain transfers, have backing from notable investors. As Polygon expands, collaboration within the market is expected to be key for growth.

