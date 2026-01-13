Left Menu

Polygon Labs' Strategic Acquisition: A $250 Million Bet on Stablecoin Future

Polygon Labs plans to acquire Coinme and Sequence for over $250 million to strengthen its stablecoin transaction capabilities. The acquisitions aim to streamline payments infrastructure and enhance Polygon's presence in the payments sector, initially focusing on B2B and later expanding to consumer services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:38 IST
In a strategic move to bolster its footprint in stablecoin transactions, Polygon Labs announced plans to acquire crypto payments firm Coinme and infrastructure provider Sequence for over $250 million. The acquisitions come amidst growing interest in stablecoins for payments, especially following the Genius Act.

Polygon's CEO, Marc Boiron, highlighted the company's ambition to become a regulated U.S. payments entity, starting with a focus on business-to-business services. Facing competition from established players like Visa and Mastercard, Polygon aims to stand out through partnerships rather than direct competition.

Coinme, known for enabling cash-to-crypto conversions, and Sequence, which simplifies blockchain transfers, have backing from notable investors. As Polygon expands, collaboration within the market is expected to be key for growth.

