LPG Supply Crisis Threatens Pune's Breakfast Delights

Popular breakfast staples like dosa and uttapam may soon vanish from Pune's restaurant menus amid a severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, industry representatives cautioned on Tuesday.

With hotels and eateries left with only a few days' worth of stock, numerous establishments will be forced to close, leaving limited choices for customers. Ganesh Shetty, President of the Pune Hoteliers' Association, highlighted that dishes like dosa require more gas than others, and without immediate supply restoration, these items will be discontinued.

The conflict in West Asia has disrupted the LPG supply chain, halting deliveries without consulting the hospitality industry, Shetty complained. He noted that about 85% of Pune's eateries rely on commercial LPG, with the situation also affecting Bengaluru. As alternative supply sources are sought, the industry pleads for rationing to at least partially resume operations.