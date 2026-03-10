LPG Supply Crisis Threatens Pune's Breakfast Delights
Pune's restaurants face a crisis as a disruption in commercial LPG supplies, triggered by the West Asia conflict, threatens to remove popular dishes like dosa and uttapam from menus. With gas reserves dwindling, many eateries may soon shut down unless the government swiftly restores the supply chain.
Popular breakfast staples like dosa and uttapam may soon vanish from Pune's restaurant menus amid a severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, industry representatives cautioned on Tuesday.
With hotels and eateries left with only a few days' worth of stock, numerous establishments will be forced to close, leaving limited choices for customers. Ganesh Shetty, President of the Pune Hoteliers' Association, highlighted that dishes like dosa require more gas than others, and without immediate supply restoration, these items will be discontinued.
The conflict in West Asia has disrupted the LPG supply chain, halting deliveries without consulting the hospitality industry, Shetty complained. He noted that about 85% of Pune's eateries rely on commercial LPG, with the situation also affecting Bengaluru. As alternative supply sources are sought, the industry pleads for rationing to at least partially resume operations.
