Indian IT Titans: TCS and Infosys Shine Globally in 2026

India's IT giants, TCS and Infosys, maintain their strong standing in the global market, ranking as the second and third most valuable IT services brands respectively. TCS holds a brand value of USD 21.2 billion, while Infosys is recognized for rapid growth, with a significant brand value increase over the years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The latest 'IT Services 25 (2026)' report by Brand Finance reveals India's continued prowess in the global Information Technology sector. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys stand out as the world's second and third most valuable IT service brands, reaffirming India's critical role on the international stage.

In a remarkable achievement, both India and the United States feature eight firms each in the top 25 list, underscoring the competitive landscape between these two tech powerhouses. Accenture leads the pack with a USD 42.2 billion brand value, maintaining its top spot for the eighth straight year.

TCS boasts a brand value of USD 21.2 billion, backed by reliable scores in admiration and dependability. Infosys, valued at USD 16.4 billion, emerges as the fastest growing brand, with improved strength metrics highlighting its growing appeal. Other notable Indian brands include HCLTech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra, contributing to a total brand value of USD 167.2 billion in the sector.

