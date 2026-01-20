Indian IT Titans: TCS and Infosys Shine Globally in 2026

The latest 'IT Services 25 (2026)' report by Brand Finance reveals India's continued prowess in the global Information Technology sector. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys stand out as the world's second and third most valuable IT service brands, reaffirming India's critical role on the international stage.

In a remarkable achievement, both India and the United States feature eight firms each in the top 25 list, underscoring the competitive landscape between these two tech powerhouses. Accenture leads the pack with a USD 42.2 billion brand value, maintaining its top spot for the eighth straight year.

TCS boasts a brand value of USD 21.2 billion, backed by reliable scores in admiration and dependability. Infosys, valued at USD 16.4 billion, emerges as the fastest growing brand, with improved strength metrics highlighting its growing appeal. Other notable Indian brands include HCLTech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra, contributing to a total brand value of USD 167.2 billion in the sector.