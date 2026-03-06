Transforming Indian Industry: Garuda Aerospace and SAIL's Drone-Powered Revolution
Garuda Aerospace partners with SAIL to conduct aerial surveys at steel plants using advanced drone technology. The initiative aims to enhance operational planning, infrastructure management, and long-term monitoring. This collaboration supports SAIL’s digital transformation strategy and contributes to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by showcasing indigenous drone tech capabilities.
- Country:
- India
Chennai: Garuda Aerospace has partnered with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to launch an extensive aerial survey and mapping project across SAIL's operational sites. This initiative employs cutting-edge drone technology to collect high-resolution geospatial data, aiding SAIL in improving operational planning and infrastructure management.
The project is part of SAIL's ongoing digital transformation strategy, leveraging smart technologies for greater efficiency and safety. With detailed infrastructure audits and optimized asset management, the surveys are expected to enhance decision-making for future expansions.
This collaboration underscores the commitment to advancing India's industrial capabilities and aligns with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, by highlighting indigenous drone tech in critical sectors. Garuda Aerospace is a leading player in drone technology, focusing on precision agri-tech and Industry 4.0 solutions.
