Oil Tensions Rock Asian Markets as Inflation Risks Spike

Asian markets wavered due to a significant increase in oil prices caused by heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Iraqi waters. Despite strategic oil reserve releases, shares fell as inflation risks surged. The geopolitical tensions have impacted global markets, pushing borrowing costs higher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 06:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 06:20 IST
Asian stock markets saw a downturn on Thursday, influenced by a sharp rise in oil prices after reports emerged of more ships being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz and Iraqi waters. This escalation in the Middle East has added to inflation pressures and is driving up global borrowing costs.

U.S. crude rose dramatically by 7.5% to reach $93.80 per barrel, counteracting a previous overnight drop. Similarly, Brent crude futures increased by 7.7% to $99.03. These hikes came in spite of the International Energy Agency's unprecedented strategy to release 400 million barrels of oil from reserves, with the U.S. contributing 172 million barrels starting next week.

The increase in oil prices fueled inflation expectations, impacting bond markets globally. Investors are concerned that rising energy costs will hinder central banks' abilities to ease monetary policy. The tension has particularly impacted currencies from energy-importing nations, contributing to widespread financial market volatility worldwide.

