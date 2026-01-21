Left Menu

L&T Vyoma Pioneers AI-Ready, Sustainable Data Centre in Navi Mumbai

Larsen & Toubro's digital arm, L&T Vyoma, initiates a pioneering 40 MW AI-ready data centre project at Mahape, Navi Mumbai. This facility, part of a larger 100 MW campus, aims to set new benchmarks in sustainable digital infrastructure amid growing AI-driven demands in India's digital economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:59 IST
Larsen & Toubro Vyoma has embarked on a groundbreaking project for a 40 MW green, AI-capable data centre at Mahape in Navi Mumbai, marking the start of what is envisioned to be a 100 MW setup. This endeavor aligns with the rapid digitalisation wave sweeping across India.

Targeted to meet the soaring demands for high-density computing arising from AI and other mission-critical applications, the facility is designed to provide sustainable and resilient digital infrastructure. It incorporates Direct-to-Chip liquid cooling technology and renewable energy sources to ensure efficient operations.

The Navi Mumbai project is a pivotal component in L&T Vyoma's broader national expansion plan, aiming to support over 200 MW of data centre capacity across major metropolitan areas, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The development underscores L&T's commitment to building a sovereign and sustainable digital ecosystem in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

