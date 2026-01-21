Left Menu

Goa Partners with Starlink for Digital Connectivity Leap

The Goa government has partnered with Starlink Satellite Communications to provide high-speed satellite broadband, enhancing connectivity in remote areas. This collaboration aims to improve public services, enhance emergency management, and support digital governance, contributing to Goa's vision of becoming a digitally empowered state.

Panaji | Updated: 21-01-2026
The Goa government sealed a significant partnership with Starlink Satellite Communications, owned by Elon Musk, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on advancing satellite broadband connectivity in areas lacking terrestrial networks.

The agreement, officiated by prominent state figures including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, is poised to enhance digital governance across Goa by addressing connectivity gaps in government schools, healthcare facilities, and disaster management centers.

This initiative will propel Goa's digital infrastructure, improve emergency responses, and make governance more efficient, with Starlink planning pilot projects targeting remote regions, while also exploring affordable connectivity solutions for socially beneficial applications.

