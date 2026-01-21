Goa Partners with Starlink for Digital Connectivity Leap

The Goa government sealed a significant partnership with Starlink Satellite Communications, owned by Elon Musk, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on advancing satellite broadband connectivity in areas lacking terrestrial networks.

The agreement, officiated by prominent state figures including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, is poised to enhance digital governance across Goa by addressing connectivity gaps in government schools, healthcare facilities, and disaster management centers.

This initiative will propel Goa's digital infrastructure, improve emergency responses, and make governance more efficient, with Starlink planning pilot projects targeting remote regions, while also exploring affordable connectivity solutions for socially beneficial applications.

