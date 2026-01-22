Modi's Kerala Visit Paves Way for Innovation and Connectivity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala bolsters infrastructure through a new innovation hub and four train services. The PM SVANidhi Credit Card is also launched, offering financial inclusion for street vendors, along with inaugurations of a post office and a radiosurgery center, advancing healthcare and connectivity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kerala on Friday, marking advancements in infrastructure and connectivity with a ceremony to lay the foundation of an innovation and entrepreneurship hub. Four new train services will also be flagged off, enhancing regional transport in the poll-bound state.
In a move to broaden financial inclusion, Modi will launch the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, aimed at assisting street vendors through a UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility. The prime minister will additionally inaugurate a modern post office in the state's capital, offering extensive postal and digital services.
Adding to healthcare developments, Modi will lay the foundation for a cutting-edge Radiosurgery Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, providing advanced treatment for complex brain ailments. These projects collectively span domains of technology, entrepreneurship, and healthcare, promising significant socio-economic impacts.
