Punjab’s Historic Leap: Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna Revolutionizes Healthcare

The Punjab government marked a significant milestone with the launch of the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna.' Spearheaded by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, this ambitious initiative promises free cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh for every family in the state.

This universal healthcare scheme aims to cover all 65 lakh families of Punjab, provided they are residents with both Aadhaar and voter cards. The plan includes over 2,500 medical procedures available at government and select private hospitals.

Arvind Kejriwal praised the scheme as a pioneering step in India's healthcare landscape, criticizing previous governments for negligence. Highlights of the state's healthcare advancements include the establishment of 1,000 'mohalla' clinics, with an additional 500 planned, ensuring comprehensive medical access for residents across Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)