Revolutionizing Cybersecurity: The Rise of CYBX Super App

In a bid to fortify Indian smartphone users against AI-driven cybercrimes, 63SATS Cybertech has launched CYBX, a revolutionary app combining cybersecurity measures with comprehensive insurance coverage. As part of 63 moons technologies, the company aims to provide robust digital defenses and monetary protection against the growing menace of cyber threats across India.

Partnered with general insurer ICICI Lombard, CYBX offers users a financial safety net of up to Rs 10 lakh. The app acts as a digital sentinel for more than 100 cyber threats, including privacy breaches, identity thefts, and unauthorized network access, democratizing security measures for the everyday user.

Srinivas L, Joint MD and Joint CEO of 63SATS Cybertech, underscored the app's role as a digital guardian, ensuring users can protect their privacy and finances. The CYBX venture seeks to make digital safety a routine practice, emphasizing the importance of an inbuilt cyber insurance policy for every Indian household.

