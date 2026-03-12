Telangana's Bold Leap: Life Insurance for 1.15 Crore Families and a New Era of Education and Health

In a significant move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared the state's intention to introduce life insurance for 1.15 crore families, demonstrating a strong commitment to welfare.

The government plans to reframe education by considering nursery to XII standard as comprehensive school education, and will offer transport facilities for schoolchildren in core urban regions.

The state sets health and education as priorities, introducing digital health cards for SHG women and launching a cancer focus initiative. The government is investing heavily in enhancing medical infrastructure and motivating professionals to serve in government hospitals, reinforcing its pledge to societal welfare.

