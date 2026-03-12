Left Menu

Telangana's Bold Move: Life Insurance for 1.15 Crore Families

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled plans for the state government to provide life insurance to 1.15 crore families. In addition, education reforms will reclassify XI and XII grades under school education. Focus on health and education includes 'digital cards' for women's health, infrastructure investments, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:05 IST
Telangana's Bold Move: Life Insurance for 1.15 Crore Families
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana is set to revolutionize social welfare under the stewardship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who announced the ambitious plan to offer life insurance to 1.15 crore families. Speaking during the inauguration of a private hospital, Reddy detailed sweeping reforms across education and health sectors.

One key initiative is reclassifying the XI and XII grades as part of school education instead of college, promoting inclusivity in admissions through subsidies on student transport. Additionally, the state's focus on health includes introducing 'digital cards' for 65 lakh Self Help Group women members, facilitating easier medical interventions while safeguarding data privacy.

The proposed expansion of the 'Arogya Sri' scheme and a Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 11,000 crore investment in medical infrastructure underscore the administration's commitment. "Our priority is transforming Telangana's health, education, and agriculture sectors," said Reddy. This includes AI-driven training centers and an emphasis on manufacturing jobs to mitigate unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026