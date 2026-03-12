Telangana's Bold Move: Life Insurance for 1.15 Crore Families

Telangana is set to revolutionize social welfare under the stewardship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who announced the ambitious plan to offer life insurance to 1.15 crore families. Speaking during the inauguration of a private hospital, Reddy detailed sweeping reforms across education and health sectors.

One key initiative is reclassifying the XI and XII grades as part of school education instead of college, promoting inclusivity in admissions through subsidies on student transport. Additionally, the state's focus on health includes introducing 'digital cards' for 65 lakh Self Help Group women members, facilitating easier medical interventions while safeguarding data privacy.

The proposed expansion of the 'Arogya Sri' scheme and a Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 11,000 crore investment in medical infrastructure underscore the administration's commitment. "Our priority is transforming Telangana's health, education, and agriculture sectors," said Reddy. This includes AI-driven training centers and an emphasis on manufacturing jobs to mitigate unemployment.

